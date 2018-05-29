FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 9:47 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Kremlin says Mueller's Russia investigation is pointless

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and other related crimes would end one day, describing it as pointless.

FILE PHOTO: FBI Director Robert Mueller testifies before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on Federal Bureau of Investigation oversight on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

“There’s hope that it will wind up one day,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the investigation.

“In Russian, it’s called passing water through a sieve,” he said of the U.S. probe, using a Russian expression that means flogging a dead horse. “That’s exactly what the process looks like.”

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations it interfered in the election to help Donald Trump reach the White House and has complained of what it says is an orchestrated anti-Russian campaign in the United States.

Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Writing by Andrew Osborn; editing by John Stonestreet

