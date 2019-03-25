Kremlin says ready to improve ties with U.S. after Mueller report

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as he returns to the White House after U.S. Attorney General William Barr reported to congressional leaders on the submission of the report of Special Counsel Robert Mueller in Washington, U.S., March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that it was ready to improve ties with the United States but that it was up to Washington to make the first move, after the conclusion of a U.S. investigation into collusion between Donald Trump and Russia in the 2016 election.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said in a summary released on Sunday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had found no evidence of collusion in his investigation.