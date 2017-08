FILE PHOTO: White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner listens during President Donald Trump's joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S. on March 17, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House Intelligence Committee said on Friday it will interview White House adviser Jared Kushner on Tuesday as part of its investigation into allegations that Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. election.