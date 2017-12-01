Kushner told Flynn to contact Russians last year: NBC News

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, directed Michael Flynn, then a Trump adviser, to contact Russian officials around Dec. 22 about a UN resolution regarding Israel, NBC News reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: Jared Kushner at the White House in Washington, DC, U.S. October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Flynn, who later briefly served as Trump’s national security adviser, pleaded guilty earlier on Friday to lying to the FBI about contacts with Russia’s ambassador, and prosecutors said he consulted with a senior official in Trump’s presidential transition team before speaking to the envoy.