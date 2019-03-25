Russian lawmaker says Mueller findings unlikely to change U.S. ties: RIA

U.S. Attorney General William Barr's signature is seen at the end of his four page letter to U.S. congressional leaders on the conclusions of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election after the letter was released by the House Judiciary Committee in Washington, U.S. March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A senior Russian lawmaker said on Monday it was unlikely there would be a sudden change in relations with Washington after the conclusion of a U.S. investigation into collusion between Donald Trump and Russia in the 2016 presidential election, RIA news agency reported.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said in a summary released on Sunday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had found no evidence of collusion in his investigation.