U.S. Attorney General William Barr's signature is seen on a copy of his letter to U.S. lawmakers stating that the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller has been concluded and that Mueller has submitted his report to the Attorney General in Washington, U.S. March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. civil liberties privacy group has filed a lawsuit seeking the public release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The Electronic Privacy Information Center brought the Freedom of Information Act suit against the Department of Justice, the group said in an announcement posted on its website on Friday.