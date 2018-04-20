Trump campaign calls Democratic lawsuit alleging conspiracy 'frivolous'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s election campaign said a lawsuit launched by the Democratic Party on Friday alleging the campaign, WikiLeaks and Russia carried out a wide-ranging conspiracy to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election is “completely without merit and will be dismissed in due time.”

U.S. President Donald Trump departs West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., on his way to Key West April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“This frivolous lawsuit is a last-ditch effort to substantiate the baseless Russian collusion allegations by a nearly-bankrupt Democratic Party still trying to counter the will of the people in the 2016 presidential election,” a statement issued by Donald J. Trump for President Inc said.

