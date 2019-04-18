Trump's legal team calls Mueller report results 'victory' for Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump hosts participants of the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s legal team said on Thursday the results of the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller vindicate Trump and show Trump acted properly when he fired James Comey, the former director of the FBI.

“The results of the investigation are a total victory for the President ... it is clear there was no criminal wrongdoing,” his lawyers, Rudy Giuliani, Jay Sekulow, Jane Raskin and Martin Raskin said in a statement.