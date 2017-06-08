U.S. contractor pleads not guilty to leaking classified information: CNN

Combination photo showing Reality Winner, the U.S. intelligence contractor charged with leaking classified National Security Agency material is seen in these undated booking photos in Lincolnton, Georgia, U.S., received June 8, 2017. Lincoln County, Georgia, Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Reuters) - A U.S. intelligence contractor pleaded not guilty on Thursday to a charge of leaking a classified report on Russian election interference to a media outlet, CNN reported.

Reality Leigh Winner, 25, is accused of leaking a National Security Agency report to The Intercept, according to officials. The NSA document provided technical details on what it said were Russian attempts to hack election officials and a voting machine firm before the presidential election in November.