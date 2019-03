U.S. President Donald Trump waves upon his departure from West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s legal team said on Sunday the president was completely vindicated by U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“This is a complete and total vindication of the president,” the team said in a statement.