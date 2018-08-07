Ex-Manafort aide Gates admits he had an affair in London 10 years ago

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Reuters) - Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s longtime aide Rick Gates, accused by a Manafort lawyer at Manafort’s trial on Tuesday of using business expenses for an affair, admitted to the extramarital relationship.

FILE PHOTO: Rick Gates, former campaign aide to U.S. President Donald Trump, departs after a bond hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

Kevin Downing, an attorney for Manafort, accused Gates of having a “separate, secret life” with his lover in London and of using business expenses to pay for the affair, including an apartment in London.

“There is a period of time over 10 years ago when I had a relationship, yes,” Gates said.