ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Reuters) - Former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates testified on Monday at the bank and tax fraud trial of his former business partner Paul Manafort that he committed crimes with Manafort.

FILE PHOTO: Rick Gates, former campaign aide to U.S. President Donald Trump, departs after a bond hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

Gates is the prosecution’s star witness against Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman.