FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
July 23, 2018 / 7:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Judge postpones Manafort trial to July 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. judge agreed to delay until July 31 the criminal trial of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort on bank and tax fraud charges.

FILE PHOTO: Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort arrives for arraignment on a third superseding indictment against him by Special Counsel Robert Mueller on charges of witness tampering, at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S. June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

Lawyers sought the delay for Manafort, a long-time Republican operative and businessman who is a target of Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 U.S. election. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trial had been scheduled to start on Wednesday.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.