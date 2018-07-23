Judge postpones Manafort trial to July 31

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. judge agreed to delay until July 31 the criminal trial of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort on bank and tax fraud charges.

FILE PHOTO: Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort arrives for arraignment on a third superseding indictment against him by Special Counsel Robert Mueller on charges of witness tampering, at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S. June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

Lawyers sought the delay for Manafort, a long-time Republican operative and businessman who is a target of Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 U.S. election. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trial had been scheduled to start on Wednesday.