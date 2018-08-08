FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
August 8, 2018 / 3:21 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Ex-Trump campaign aide Gates completes testimony in Manafort trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The government’s star witness in the tax and bank fraud trial of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort finished testifying on Wednesday after three days in which defense lawyers sought to chip away at his character and credibility.

FILE PHOTO: Rick Gates, former campaign aide to U.S. President Donald Trump, departs after a hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, DC, U.S., December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

Rick Gates, who also worked on Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, was dismissed by a federal judge in Alexandria, Virginia, after admitting he stole money from his former boss Manafort and helped falsify documents to avoid taxes. Defense lawyers tried to paint him as a liar, asking about extramarital affairs and funds he embezzled from Manafort.

Reporting by Nathan Layne, Sarah N. Lynch, Karen Freifeld; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.