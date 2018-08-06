FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
August 6, 2018 / 6:50 PM / in an hour

Former Manafort partner Gates to testify next in fraud trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Rick Gates, a star prosecution witness in the tax and bank fraud trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, is due to testify on Monday, a defense lawyer said.

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump campaign aide Rick Gates departs after a status conference at the U.S. District Court following his indictment on tax fraud and money laundering charges in the special counsel's investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election in Washington, U.S., November 2, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan/File Photo

Manafort lawyer Kevin Downing said Gates would be the next witness called in the federal trial in Alexandria, Virginia. Gates is cooperating with an investigation by U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller and will be called to testify against his former boss.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch, Nathan Layne, Karen Freifeld; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Lambert

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.