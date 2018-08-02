FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 2:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. intends to call Manafort associate Gates as witness: prosecutor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Thursday said they plan to call Rick Gates, a long-time business partner of President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort, as a witness in a criminal trial that began this week against Manafort.

FILE PHOTO: Rick Gates, former campaign aide to U.S. President Donald Trump, departs after a bond hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“We have absolutely put him on the list,” Greg Andres, a member of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team said. “We have every intention of calling him as a witness.”

Reporting by Nathan Layne; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bernadette Baum

