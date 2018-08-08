IRS agent testifies that Manafort had $16.5 million in unreported income

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Reuters) - A U.S. Internal Revenue Service agent testified on Wednesday that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who is on trial on tax and bank fraud charges, had $16.5 million in unreported taxable business income between 2010 and 2014.

FILE PHOTO: Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort arrives for arraignment on a third superseding indictment against him by Special Counsel Robert Mueller on charges of witness tampering, at U.S. District Court in Washington, DC, U.S., June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

IRS agent Michael Welch said the total includes foreign wire transfers to U.S. vendors like landscapers and clothiers, wire transfers to buy property, and income reclassified as loans. Welch said the monetary figure was based on an accounting method used by Manafort.