U.S. judge declines to dismiss ex-Trump aide's false statement charges

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort lost a bid on Friday to have certain criminal charges filed against him by U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller dismissed.

FILE PHOTO - President Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort (R) and his attorney Kevin Downing arrive for a motions hearing regarding evidence in his case at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who is presiding over Manafort’s case in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, said in a ruling that she will not dismiss charges against Manafort related to false statements concerning whether he was required to register as a foreign agent for the then pro-Russia Ukrainian government.

However, she said the arguments his attorneys made for why they should be dismissed can be re-examined later during his criminal trial later this year.

