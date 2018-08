ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Reuters) - The jury in the bank and tax fraud trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort ended its third day of deliberations on Monday without reaching a verdict.

Defense attorney Kevin Downing is photographed as he walks to the Federal Courthouse on the third day of jury deliberations in the trial against Paul Manafort, President Trump's former campaign chairman who is facing bank and tax fraud charges in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S., August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The judge said the jury would reconvene on Tuesday morning.