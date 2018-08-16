Jury in Manafort trial asks about 'reasonable doubt' as it ends first day

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Reuters) - The jury in the bank and tax fraud trial of President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort on Thursday asked the judge to clarify the meaning of “reasonable doubt” and the legal requirements to disclose foreign bank accounts as it wrapped up its first day of deliberations.

A view of the U.S. District Courthouse as closing arguments are expected in former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort's trial on bank and tax fraud charges stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russia's role in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S., August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

In a note to the judge that said it wanted to go home at 5:30 p.m. (2130 GMT), the jury asked for a definition of “reasonable doubt.” In the U.S. legal system, juries are required to find a defendant guilty of a crime “beyond a reasonable doubt.”