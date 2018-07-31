Jury in Manafort trial selected, opening arguments set to begin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The jury was selected on Tuesday in the trial of U.S. President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, and opening arguments were set to begin in the afternoon.

The U.S. District Courthouse is seen ahead of Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort arriving for the opening day of his trial on bank and tax fraud charges stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S., July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

The 12-member jury was made up of six men and six women and four alternates were also chosen. Manafort faces charges that he hid tens of millions of dollars earned in Ukraine in offshore accounts and defrauded banks for loans.