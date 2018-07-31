FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 7:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ex-Trump aide Manafort had more than 30 overseas accounts: U.S. prosecutor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Paul Manafort, U.S. President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, opened more than 30 bank accounts in three foreign countries to “receive and hide” his income from Ukraine, a federal prosecutor said on Tuesday.

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort stands in a court room sketch, on the opening day of his trial on bank and tax fraud charges stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S. July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Bill Hennessy

Uzo Asonye, one of the prosecutors in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, made the comment as part of the prosecution’s opening statement in the trial of Manafort in a Virginia federal court.

Reporting by Nathan Layne and Karen Freifeld in Alexandria; Editing by Will Dunham

