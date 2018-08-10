Witness testifies that bank CEO was involved in Manafort loans

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Reuters) - A former executive with Federal Savings Bank testified at ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s bank and tax fraud trial on Friday that the chief executive of the Chicago-based bank pushed for $16 million in loans made to Manafort.

FILE PHOTO: Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort departs from U.S. District Court in Washington, DC, U.S., February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

The former executive, Dennis Raico, who was testifying under immunity, said Federal Savings Bank CEO Stephen Calk was directly involved in the granting of the loans. Four of the 18 felony counts Manafort faces involve the loans.