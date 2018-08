ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Reuters) - The trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on bank and tax fraud charges resumed on Friday after an unexpected three-hour recess.

FILE PHOTO: Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort arrives for arraignment on a third superseding indictment against him by Special Counsel Robert Mueller on charges of witness tampering, at U.S. District Court in Washington, DC, U.S., June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

The trial resumed with U.S. Judge T.S. Ellis telling prosecutors to call their next witness. The delay makes it unlikely the prosecution will be able to wrap up its case on Friday, as it had been expected earlier.