Judge for ex-Trump aide Manafort case will not release jurors' information

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The judge in the trial of U.S. President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort said on Friday that he would not release the names and addresses of jurors sought by media outlets because he was worried about their “peace and safety.”

FILE PHOTO: Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort arrives for arraignment on a third superseding indictment against him by Special Counsel Robert Mueller on charges of witness tampering, at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

Judge T.S. Ellis, speaking in court while jurors deliberated for a second day, said he had received threats over the case and is being protected by U.S. marshals. “I had no idea this case would excite these emotions. ... I don’t feel right if I release their names,” he said.

Manafort has been charged with bank and tax fraud in the first trial stemming from the probe overseen by U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.