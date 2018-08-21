FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 21, 2018 / 8:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

Jury says reaches verdict in trial of ex-Trump campaign chairman Manafort

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Reuters) - A federal court jury in Virginia said on Tuesday it had reached a verdict in the trial of U.S. President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, according to a jury note.

FILE PHOTO: Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort departs from U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

After deliberating for four days, however, the jury of six men and six women told the judge it had failed to reach a decision on 10 of the 18 criminal counts Manafort faces in the first trial stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russia’s role in the 2016 U.S. election.

Reporting by Nathan Layne Karen Freifeld; Additional reporting by Amanda Becker and Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by Will Dunham and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Beech

