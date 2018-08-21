Jury says reaches verdict in trial of ex-Trump campaign chairman Manafort

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Reuters) - A federal court jury in Virginia said on Tuesday it had reached a verdict in the trial of U.S. President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, according to a jury note.

FILE PHOTO: Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort departs from U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

After deliberating for four days, however, the jury of six men and six women told the judge it had failed to reach a decision on 10 of the 18 criminal counts Manafort faces in the first trial stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russia’s role in the 2016 U.S. election.