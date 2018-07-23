FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
July 23, 2018 / 4:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. judge allows five Manafort trial witnesses to testify in exchange for immunity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal judge said he would rule later on Monday over whether to delay the criminal trial of U.S. President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and that he planned to make public the identity of five witnesses who had been granted immunity to testify.

FILE PHOTO: Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort is shown in this booking photo in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S., July 12, 2018. Alexandria Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS/ File Photo

Judge T.S. Ellis III, at a hearing in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, also said the U.S. Special Counsel’s Office must provide a list of about 30 witnesses to lawyers for Manafort, who request a delay of several months for his trial this week on bank and tax fraud charges.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by Susan Heavey; edting by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.