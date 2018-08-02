Bookkeeper says Manafort firm gave inflated income figure in loan bid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Rick Gates, a longtime associate of one-time Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, provided an inflated income figure to a Banc of California executive as part of Manafort’s efforts to get a loan, a bookkeeper testified at trial on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort arrives for arraignment on a third superseding indictment against him by Special Counsel Robert Mueller on charges of witness tampering, at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S. June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

Heather Washkuhn, a bookkeeper for Manafort, testified that a March 2016 email sent to the bank executive listing a net income of $4.45 million for Manafort’s consulting company for 2015 was incorrect.

Washkuhn said her company had calculated net income of about $400,000 for Manafort’s consulting company for that year.