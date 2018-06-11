FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2018 / 5:09 PM / in an hour

Ex-Trump campaign aide Manafort to be arraigned on new charges Friday

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort will be arraigned on Friday following a third superseding indictment against him by Special Counsel Robert Mueller that lodged additional charges on accusations of witness tampering.

FILE PHOTO Paul Manafort, former campaign manager for U.S. President Donald Trump, departs after a hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, DC, U.S., April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who is presiding over Manafort’s criminal case in federal court in Washington, D.C., set the arraignment to coincide with a previously scheduled hearing over whether Manafort’s bail conditions should be revoked in light of the witness tampering accusations.

Manafort is currently under house arrest and required to wear GPS monitoring devices.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Toni Reinhold

