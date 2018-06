WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday refused to dismiss a money laundering charge brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller against President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort.

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort arrives for arraignment on a third superseding indictment against him by Special Counsel Robert Mueller on charges of witness tampering, at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S. June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The ruling, by Judge Amy Berman Jackson in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, comes one day after she also denied a separate motion by Manafort to suppress evidence seized by the FBI in a storage locker.