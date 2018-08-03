Focus on taxes on fourth day of Trump ex-aide Manafort's trial

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Reuters) - An accountant for Paul Manafort testified on Friday that President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman never revealed he controlled overseas bank accounts and corporate entities tied to them, as prosecutors sought to substantiate fraud charges on the fourth day of the trial.

FILE PHOTO: Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort arrives for arraignment on a third superseding indictment against him by Special Counsel Robert Mueller on charges of witness tampering, at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The testimony by Philip Ayliff, an accountant with the KWC firm, was part of the prosecution’s effort to show that Manafort hid from U.S. tax authorities millions of dollars of income he earned working for pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine and violated banking laws.

The trial in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, is the first arising from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russia’s role in the 2016 U.S. election. Manafort, 69, has pleaded not guilty to charges of bank fraud, tax fraud and failing to disclose foreign bank accounts.

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort is shown in a court room sketch, as he sits in federal court on the opening day of his trial on bank and tax fraud charges stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Bill Hennessy

Asked why it would be important to know if Manafort had a controlling stake or authority over the distribution of funds from such accounts, Ayliff said, “Because they would have to do the FBAR report requirement.”

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service requires anyone with controlling interest in a foreign account worth more than $10,000 at any point in the preceding year to file a Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts (FBAR).

The charges against Manafort largely pre-date the five months he worked for Trump, some of them as campaign chairman, during a pivotal period in the race for the White House.

Jurors on Thursday heard testimony about the nitty gritty of Manafort’s business and personal finances, a shift from earlier testimony from prosecution witnesses that focused more on the details of his lavish spending on Land Rovers, ostrich jackets, designer suits and real estate.

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort stands in a court room sketch, on the opening day of his trial on bank and tax fraud charges stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S. July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Bill Hennessy

Testimony on Thursday also came from Manafort’s former bookkeeper Heather Washkuhn, who said she too was unaware of his foreign holdings and had relied on him to say whether wire transfers should be designated as loans or as income.

Prosecutors showed emails sent by Manafort and his former business partner Rick Gates, who also worked for Trump’s 2016 campaign, to various banks that contained profit and loss statements for Manafort’s consulting firm.

Washkuhn testified that her firm had not prepared those statements, which painted a rosier picture of the finances and contained multiple spelling, formatting and date errors.

Late on Thursday, Manafort filed an objection to the government’s bid to block his legal team from raising the fact that he and his companies were never audited by the Internal Revenue Service. Mueller’s team has argued such any civil action is separate from the criminal charges at hand.