August 30, 2018 / 6:45 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Judge gives U.S. more time to decide on retrying Manafort on deadlocked charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors will have more time to decide whether to retry former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on 10 criminal charges that a jury deadlocked on last week, after an order issued by the case’s judge on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort arrives for arraignment on a third superseding indictment against him by Special Counsel Robert Mueller on charges of witness tampering, at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S. June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

U.S. District Judge T. S. Ellis delayed the deadline for Special Counsel Robert Mueller to make the decision until one week after Ellis rules on any post-trial motions that Manafort may submit. The original deadline was Wednesday, which prosecutors had said in a filing in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, was difficult to meet because Manafort’s lawyers had requested a 30-day extension to file their post-trial motions.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; editing by Jonathan Oatis

