Judge proposes May 7 trial date for former Trump aide Manafort

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday proposed a May 7 trial date for former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and associate Rick Gates, who were indicted on charges including money laundering, according to a court filing.

U.S. President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort arrives for a hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson set a Monday hearing to address the proposed trial date in the case, which stemmed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election.