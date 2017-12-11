FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge tells ex-Trump adviser Manafort to stop communicating with media
December 11, 2017 / 4:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Judge tells ex-Trump adviser Manafort to stop communicating with media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. District Court judge told President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort on Monday to stop communicating with the media in ways that might affect the outcome of his trial but she agreed to consider a proposal to ease his bail restrictions.

Paul Manafort, former campaign chairman for U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives for a bond hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson said she would take under advisement Manafort’s proposal to have his house arrest lifted in exchange for accepting four of his properties as collateral.

She also ordered Manafort, who is under a gag order, to stop communicating with the press in ways that might affect the outcome of his case after he helped ghost write an opinion piece that was published in an Ukrainian newspaper.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
