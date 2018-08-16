Jury begins deliberations in trial of ex-Trump aide Manafort

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Reuters) - A jury in Virginia on Thursday began deliberations in the trial of Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman who is facing bank and tax fraud charges that could put him behind bars for years.

A view of the U.S. District Courthouse as closing arguments are expected in former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort's trial on bank and tax fraud charges stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russia's role in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S., August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Judge T.S. Ellis finished giving the jurors - six men and six women - their instructions for deliberations in the closely watched trial in U.S. District Court in Alexandria. The judge had begun jury instructions on Wednesday after the prosecution and defense delivered their closing arguments.

“You can’t talk about the case unless all 12 of you are present,” Ellis told the jurors, adding that they could take as long as they like to reach a verdict.

Ellis then sent the jurors to the room where they will hold their discussions.

During two weeks of testimony, witnesses described how Manafort routed $16 million in income hidden in foreign bank accounts to U.S. vendors to purchase real estate, expensive clothing and antique rugs, income he is charged with omitting from his tax returns.

The case is the first to go to trial arising out of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russia’s role in the 2016 U.S. election, although the charges against Manafort largely predate his five months on Trump’s campaign.

Manafort, 69, a veteran political consultant, made his fortune helping to bring pro-Russian politician Viktor Yanukovych to power in Ukraine in 2010. When Yanukovych fled the country in 2014, the political work dried up and Manafort lied about his finances to get loans from banks, prosecutors said.

In their closing argument on Wednesday, defense lawyers argued that prosecutors had not proved Manafort willfully committed any crimes. They said he trusted employees, his accountants and bookkeeper to handle his financial affairs, and at times misplaced that trust.

The defense took direct aim at Rick Gates, Manafort’s long-time right-hand man who also worked for Trump’s campaign, who was charged in the same indictment but pleaded guilty and is cooperating with the government.

Gates’ testimony was the highlight of the trial, and defense attorney Kevin Downing sought to undercut his credibility as he described the married father of four’s “secret life” in London, that Gates admitted included an extramarital affair.

But prosecutor Greg Andres told jurors in his closing that the star witness of the trial was “documents,” and that, once the jury began deliberating, they should look at the exhibits to see how they corroborated Gates’ testimony.

While some legal experts predicted the jury reach a decision before the weekend, others said the jury would likely deliberate longer, given the complexity and historic nature of the case.

“If this were a run-of-the-mill case, you could have a verdict Thursday afternoon or Friday because they don’t want to come back Monday,” said Gene Rossi, a former federal prosecutor who has watched parts of the trial. “This is a monumental case, and I would be surprised if they don’t come back Monday to examine the jury instructions and the exhibits.”

A Manafort conviction would undermine efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump and some Republican lawmakers to paint Mueller’s inquiry as a political witch hunt, while an acquittal would be a setback for Mueller.

On Thursday, Ellis invited others in the courtroom to remain while the jury deliberated and other cases were being heard. He then called on a “Mr. Trump,” prompting laughter and a smile from Manafort. Jim Trump, a federal prosecutor from Virginia, responded.