Manafort tried to pen positive op-ed on Ukraine work: special counsel

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The special counsel investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election on Monday accused President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, of working with a Russian colleague to draft an opinion piece about his work for Ukraine.

FILE PHOTO - Former Trump 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort leaves U.S. Federal Court, after being arraigned on twelve federal charges in the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, in Washington, U.S. October 30, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan/File Picture

In court filings, a prosecutor working with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team said Manafort’s request to lift his house arrest should be denied because, had it been published, the draft opinion piece would have violated a court order not to publicly discuss the case.