U.S. judge sets June 15 hearing for former Trump campaign manager Manafort

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday ordered U.S. President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, to respond by Friday to the government’s bid to revoke or revise his release and set a June 15 hearing on the matter, according to a court filing.

FILE PHOTO Paul Manafort, former campaign manager for U.S. President Donald Trump, departs after a hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, DC, U.S., April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

Special Counsel Robert Mueller said in a court filing on Monday that Manafort had attempted to tamper with potential witnesses and asked the judge to revoke or revise an order releasing Manafort ahead of his trial.