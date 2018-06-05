FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
June 5, 2018 / 3:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. judge sets June 15 hearing for former Trump campaign manager Manafort

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday ordered U.S. President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, to respond by Friday to the government’s bid to revoke or revise his release and set a June 15 hearing on the matter, according to a court filing.

FILE PHOTO Paul Manafort, former campaign manager for U.S. President Donald Trump, departs after a hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, DC, U.S., April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

Special Counsel Robert Mueller said in a court filing on Monday that Manafort had attempted to tamper with potential witnesses and asked the judge to revoke or revise an order releasing Manafort ahead of his trial.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.