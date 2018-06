(Reuters) - U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller filed new criminal charges on Friday against President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort and a Manafort associate with alleged ties to Russian intelligence.

FILE PHOTO Paul Manafort, former campaign manager for U.S. President Donald Trump, departs after a hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, DC, U.S., April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

The special counsel said in a statement the third indictment against Paul Manafort adds Konstantin Kilimnik as a defendant and charges both men with conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice.