U.S. judge dismisses Manafort's civil case over Russia probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday dismissed a civil lawsuit filed by U.S. President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, objecting to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, saying his concerns could be addressed as part of criminal proceedings.

In a court order tossing his lawsuit, U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson said well-established legal principle makes it clear that defendants cannot file such lawsuits in an attempt to circumvent criminal procedures.

Manafort faces two indictments accusing him of conspiracy against the United States and other crimes. None of the charges directly relate to work he performed for Trump’s campaign, and he has sought to have them dismissed.

He is among 22 individuals and entities charged by Mueller so far, and has pleaded not guilty. His civil lawsuit directly challenged the authority given to Mueller.

“A civil case is not the appropriate vehicle for taking issue with what a prosecutor has done in the past or where he might be headed in the future,” Berman wrote, adding that Manafort will have the “opportunity to challenge any defects in the prosecution in the trial court or on direct appeal.”