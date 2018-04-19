FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 6:24 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

DOJ's watchdog sends criminal referral on ex-FBI deputy director: reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Office of the Inspector General at the U.S. Department of Justice has referred its findings on former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe to the U.S. attorney in Washington for possible criminal prosecution, CNN and the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

FILE PHOTO: Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo

Spokesmen for the Justice Department and its inspector general’s office declined to comment to Reuters, as did a spokeswoman for McCabe. A representative of U.S. Attorney’s office in Washington could not be immediately reached.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Mark Hosenball; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann

