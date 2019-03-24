Republican leader McConnell welcomes more information on Russia probe

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks with reporters following a policy luncheon in Washington, U.S. March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Sunday he was disturbed by Russia’s ongoing efforts to interfere with U.S. democracy and looked forward to reviewing additional information from the special counsel’s report, which was summarized by Attorney General William Barr.

“I appreciate the Attorney General’s commitment to continue to review the record in this matter over the coming days, in conjunction with Special Counsel (Robert) Mueller, with the goal of producing as much information as possible, consistent with the law. I look forward to reviewing that information,” McConnell said in a statement.