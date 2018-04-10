FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 6:51 PM / in 9 hours

Senate leader says doesn't see need for bill to protect special counsel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he did not see the need for legislation to protect the special counsel probing potential collusion between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks following the weekly policy luncheons at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

“I haven’t seen clear indication yet that we needed to pass something to keep him from being removed, because I don’t think that’s going to happen,” McConnell told reporters. “And that remains my view, that I don’t think he’s going to be removed from this office.”

Reporting by Makini Brice and Lisa Lambert; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

