Kushner, former Trump adviser McFarland spoke with Flynn about Russia contacts: CNN
#Politics
December 1, 2017 / 10:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

Kushner, former Trump adviser McFarland spoke with Flynn about Russia contacts: CNN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and former adviser K.T. McFarland were the Trump transition officials who spoke to former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn about his contacts with Russian officials, CNN reported Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Senior advisor Jared Kushner waits for a joint news conference by U.S. President Donald Trump and Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

McFarland went on to serve in the Trump White House and has been nominated to be the U.S. ambassador to Singapore. CNN also reported she met with investigators for special counsel Robert Mueller, who is looking at contacts between Russians and the Trump administration.

Reporting by Justin Mitchell; Editing by David Alexander

