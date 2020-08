FILE PHOTO: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks by video feed during the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention as participants from across the country are hosted over video links from the originally planned site of the convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 19, 2020. 2020 Democratic National Convention/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday the House will appeal a decision by a three-judge panel of a U.S. appeals court that dismissed a lawsuit seeking to enforce a subpoena issued to former White House Counsel Donald McGahn.

“The House will immediately pursue an en banc rehearing of this decision,” Pelosi said in a statement.