White House counsel Don Mcgahn listens to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testify before a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump repeatedly asked White House counsel Don McGahn to intervene with the U.S. Justice Department after former FBI Director James Comey disclosed the investigation of the Trump campaign to Congress, according the Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.