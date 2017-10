FILE PHOTO: Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev chairs a meeting with members of the government in Moscow, Russia June 29, 2017. Sputnik/Dmitry Astakhov/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - New sanctions on Russia which U.S. President Donald Trump has signed into law are tantamount to a “full-scale trade war”, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.

Medvedev also said in a Facebook post that the sanctions showed the Trump administration was utterly powerless.

“The hope that our relations with the new American administration would improve is finished,” he wrote.