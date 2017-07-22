FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
25 days ago
Mueller tells White House to save files on Donald Trump Jr meeting: CNN
July 21, 2017 / 3:23 PM / 25 days ago

Mueller tells White House to save files on Donald Trump Jr meeting: CNN

1 Min Read

Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing the U.S. House Intelligence Committee on his investigation of potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 20, 2017.Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Special counsel Robert Mueller asked the White House to save all documents related to a meeting last year between Donald Trump Jr and a Russian lawyer he was told had damaging information on his father's presidential rival, Democrat Hillary Clinton, CNN reported on Friday.

Mueller, who leads the criminal probe into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia to sway the November presidential election, told White House counsel Don McGahn in a letter that the June 2016 meeting was relevant to his investigation, CNN reported. It cited a copy of the letter.

Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Frances Kerry

