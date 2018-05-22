FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 7:59 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Republicans, no Democrats, to attend meeting on FBI campaign surveillance: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two Republican lawmakers, and no Democrats, are expected to attend a meeting that has been scheduled for Thursday to allow them to review classified information relating to claims the FBI used an informant to gather information on Trump’s presidential campaign, the White House said on Tuesday.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., February 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes and House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, both Republicans, are expected to attend, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told a regular news briefing. FBI Director Christopher Wray, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and Acting Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General Ed O’Callaghan are also expected to attend, she said.

(This version of the story was corrected to fix spelling of Coats in second paragraph)

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Tim Ahmann

